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Michel Simon
Michel Simon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Simon
Michel Simon
Michel Simon
Date of Birth
9 April 1895
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
30 May 1975
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La
(1928)
7.9
Port of Shadows
(1938)
7.9
The Train
(1964)
Filmography
7.3
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
Biography, Documentary, History
2022, France
5
The Marriage Came Tumbling Down
Ce sacré grand-père
Drama, Comedy
1967, France
7.9
The Train
The Train
War, Thriller, Action
1964, USA / France / Italy
6.8
Le Diable et les Dix Commandements
Le Diable et les dix commandements
Drama, Comedy
1962, France / Italy
7.8
It Happened in Broad Daylight
Es geschah am hellichten Tag
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1958, Germany / Spain / Switzerland
6
A Slice of Life
Tempi nostri - Zibaldone n. 2
Comedy
1954, France / Italy
7.4
Beauty and the Devil
Beauté du diable, La
Drama, Sci-Fi
1949, France / Italy
6.6
The King's Jester
Re si diverte, Il
Drama
1941, Italy
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