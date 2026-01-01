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Michel Simon
Michel Simon Michel Simon
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Simon

Michel Simon

Michel Simon

Date of Birth
9 April 1895
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
30 May 1975
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La 7.9
Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La (1928)
Port of Shadows 7.9
Port of Shadows (1938)
The Train 7.9
The Train (1964)

Filmography

Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid 7.3
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
Biography, Documentary, History 2022, France
The Marriage Came Tumbling Down 5
The Marriage Came Tumbling Down Ce sacré grand-père
Drama, Comedy 1967, France
The Train 7.9
The Train The Train
War, Thriller, Action 1964, USA / France / Italy
Le Diable et les Dix Commandements 6.8
Le Diable et les Dix Commandements Le Diable et les dix commandements
Drama, Comedy 1962, France / Italy
It Happened in Broad Daylight 7.8
It Happened in Broad Daylight Es geschah am hellichten Tag
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1958, Germany / Spain / Switzerland
A Slice of Life 6
A Slice of Life Tempi nostri - Zibaldone n. 2
Comedy 1954, France / Italy
Beauty and the Devil 7.4
Beauty and the Devil Beauté du diable, La
Drama, Sci-Fi 1949, France / Italy
The King's Jester 6.6
The King's Jester Re si diverte, Il
Drama 1941, Italy
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