Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Stop Potapov!
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Stop Potapov!
7.7

Stop Potapov!

, 1973
Ostanovite Potapova!
USSR / Romantic, Short / 18+
Poster of Stop Potapov!
7.7

Cast

Valentin Smirnitskiy
Valentin Smirnitskiy
Andrey Potapov
Aleksandr Filippenko
Aleksandr Filippenko
Ermolenko
Natalya Gurzo
Sonechka
Semyon Farada
Semyon Farada
Chess player
Vladimir Vysotsky
Vladimir Vysotsky
Anouk Aimée
Anouk Aimée
Anne Gauthier (segment "Un homme et une femme")
Ibragim Bargi
Aleksandr Ivanovich
Yevghenia Filonova
Tatyana Lesina
Vera Mikhaylovna
Marina Lobysheva
Lyuba
Eduard Ozeryanskiy
Vigilante
Director Vadim Abdrashitov
Writer Grigori Gorin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 1 January 1974
Release date
1 January 1974 Russia
Also known as
Ostanovite Potapova!, Остановите Потапова!, Stop Potapov!, Остановите Потапова

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Stop Potapov!

Shirli-Myrli
Shirli-Myrli Comedy
1995, Russia
7.0
Parade of the Planets
Parade of the Planets Fantasy, Drama
1984, USSR
7.0
The Train Has Stopped
The Train Has Stopped Drama
1982, USSR
7.0
Love and Lies
Love and Lies Drama
1980, USSR
7.0
Fox hunting
Fox hunting Drama, Crime
1980, USSR
7.0
The Turning Point
The Turning Point Drama
1978, USSR
7.0
Speech for the Defence Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
A Slave of Love
A Slave of Love Drama, Romantic
1976, USSR
7.0
Aelita, Do Not Pester Men!
Aelita, Do Not Pester Men! Romantic
1989, USSR
5.0
She is the only one
She is the only one Romantic
1975, USSR
6.0
Female Age-Mates
Female Age-Mates Romantic
1959, USSR
6.0
Two in Love
Two in Love Romantic, Drama, Short
1965, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more