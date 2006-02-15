Menu
1 poster
Sehnsucht
Romantic
Drama
Synopsis
A metalworker and volunteer firefighter, who is content with his marriage to his childhood sweetheart, sees his life turn upside down when he falls in love with an attractive waitress from a nearby town.
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2006
Online premiere
14 September 2006
World premiere
15 February 2006
Release date
15 February 2006
Germany
Production
Peter Rommel Productions, Medienfonds GFP, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Sehnsucht, Anhelo, Desiderio, Désir(s), Longing, Sehnsucht (Nostalgia), Tęsknota, Vágyakozás, Πόθος, Притяжение
Director
Valeska Grisebach
Cast
Andreas Müller
Ilka Welz
Anett Dornbusch
Erika Lemke
Film rating
7.1
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
