Poster of Longing
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Longing

Longing

Sehnsucht 18+
Synopsis

A metalworker and volunteer firefighter, who is content with his marriage to his childhood sweetheart, sees his life turn upside down when he falls in love with an attractive waitress from a nearby town.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 14 September 2006
World premiere 15 February 2006
Release date
15 February 2006 Germany
Production Peter Rommel Productions, Medienfonds GFP, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Sehnsucht, Anhelo, Desiderio, Désir(s), Longing, Sehnsucht (Nostalgia), Tęsknota, Vágyakozás, Πόθος, Притяжение
Director
Valeska Grisebach
Cast
Andreas Müller
Ilka Welz
Anett Dornbusch
Erika Lemke
Cast and Crew
