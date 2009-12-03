Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Sceny iz zhizni bogemy
Sceny iz zhizni bogemy
, 2008
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Sceny iz zhizni bogemy
trailer
trailer
Cast
Nataliya Bobyleva
Evgeniy Volkov
Nikolay Palachev
Vladimir Tyminskiy
Sergey Chernov
Elena Shvareva
Director
Konstantin Seliverstov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
3 December 2009
Release date
3 December 2009
Russia
ЛеопАрт
3 December 2009
Belarus
3 December 2009
Kazakhstan
3 December 2009
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
Rate
4
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Film Trailers
All trailers
Sceny iz zhizni bogemy
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Sceny iz zhizni bogemy
Zhenitba
Comedy
2009, Russia
6.0
The Castle
Drama
2015, Russia
5.0
Serebryanye golovy
Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy
1998, Russia
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree