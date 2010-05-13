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6.4
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Zhenitba
6.4
Zhenitba
, 2009
Zhenitba
Russia / Comedy / 18+
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6.4
Zhenitba
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Vladimir Tyminskiy
Aleksandr Granovetskiy
Elena Shvareva
Anna Dzygalo
Polina Malakhova
Viktoriya Alalykina
Nikolai Mikenin
Alexandra Zakharova
Director
Konstantin Seliverstov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
13 May 2010
Release date
13 May 2010
Russia
ЛеопАрт
13 May 2010
Belarus
13 May 2010
Kazakhstan
13 May 2010
Ukraine
Also known as
Zhenitba, Женитьба
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
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Zhenitba
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