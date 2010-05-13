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Poster of Zhenitba
6.4
Zhenitba - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Zhenitba
6.4

Zhenitba

, 2009
Zhenitba
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Zhenitba
6.4
Zhenitba - Trailer
Zhenitba  Trailer

Cast

Vladimir Tyminskiy
Aleksandr Granovetskiy
Elena Shvareva
Anna Dzygalo
Polina Malakhova
Viktoriya Alalykina
Nikolai Mikenin
Alexandra Zakharova
Alexandra Zakharova
Director Konstantin Seliverstov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 13 May 2010
Release date
13 May 2010 Russia ЛеопАрт
13 May 2010 Belarus
13 May 2010 Kazakhstan
13 May 2010 Ukraine
Also known as
Zhenitba, Женитьба

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Zhenitba - Trailer
Zhenitba Trailer
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