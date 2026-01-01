Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Crazy Heart
Crazy Heart Awards
Awards and nominations of Crazy Heart 2009
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Song
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actor
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
