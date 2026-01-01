Menu
Awards and nominations of Crazy Heart 2009

Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Song
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actor
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
