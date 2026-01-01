Menu
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? Awards
Awards and nominations of They Shoot Horses, Don't They? 1969
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay
Nominee
Best Film Editing
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
