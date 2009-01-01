Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sleeping Songs
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Sleeping Songs
6.5

Sleeping Songs

, 2009
Schläft ein Lied in allen Dingen
Germany / Musical, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Sleeping Songs
6.5

Cast

Stefan Rudolf
Martin Kranich
Chulpan Khamatova
Chulpan Khamatova
Kristina
Traute Hoess
Hanna Kiesel
Paula Kalenberg
Maggie
Wolfgang Packhäuser
Konrad Schmitz
Barnaby Metschurat
Rio - Junkie
Martin Kiefer
Wiesel
Waldemar Kobus
Waldemar Kobus
Wolle
Arno Frisch
Rick
Bettina Engelhardt
Polizistin
Director Andreas Struck
Writer Dagmar Gabler
Composer Nils Petter Molvær
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 1 January 2009
Release date
17 December 2009 Russia Другое кино
17 December 2009 Belarus
1 January 2009 Germany
17 December 2009 Kazakhstan
17 December 2009 Ukraine
Production Neue Mediopolis Filmproduktion, WDR/Arte
Also known as
Schläft ein Lied in allen Dingen, Canciones para dormir, Hanna's Words, Les chansons cachées, Música de Dormir, Sleeping Songs, Приспивни песни

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Sleeping Songs

Rayskie kushchi
Rayskie kushchi Drama
2015, Russia
5.0
OnlyHuman
OnlyHuman Drama
2022, Russia
8.0
Petrov's Flu
Petrov's Flu Drama
2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
6.0
Under Electric Clouds
Under Electric Clouds Drama
2015, Russia / Poland / Ukraine
5.0
The Puppet Syndrome
The Puppet Syndrome Drama
2014, Russia / Switzerland / Germany
6.0
Foreign Body
Foreign Body Drama
2014, Poland / Italy / Russia
5.0
Elizium Drama
2010, Russia
6.0
Sobytie Drama
2009, Russia
5.0
The Rainbowmaker
The Rainbowmaker Drama
2008, Russia / Germany / Italy / Netherlands / Finland
6.0
Gisela Drama
2005, Germany
5.0
Ya Vam bolshe ne veryu
Ya Vam bolshe ne veryu Drama
2000, Russia
4.0
Kabale und Liebe
Kabale und Liebe Drama
2005, Germany
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Black Box
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more