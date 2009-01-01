Cast
Bettina Engelhardt
Polizistin
Cast and Crew
Writer
Dagmar Gabler
Composer
Nils Petter Molvær
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
1 January 2009
Release date
|17 December 2009
|Russia
| Другое кино
|
|17 December 2009
|Belarus
|
|
|1 January 2009
|Germany
|
|
|17 December 2009
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|17 December 2009
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
Neue Mediopolis Filmproduktion, WDR/Arte
Also known as
Schläft ein Lied in allen Dingen, Canciones para dormir, Hanna's Words, Les chansons cachées, Música de Dormir, Sleeping Songs, Приспивни песни