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Stefan Rudolf Stefan Rudolf
Kinoafisha Persons Stefan Rudolf

Stefan Rudolf

Stefan Rudolf

Date of Birth
15 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Hanna 7.6
Hanna (2019)
Sleeping Songs 6.5
Sleeping Songs (2009)
Bluthochzeit, Die 6.0
Bluthochzeit, Die (2005)

Filmography

Grand Jeté 5.3
Grand Jeté Grand Jeté
Drama 2022, Germany
Hanna 7.6
Hanna
Drama, Action, Thriller 2019, USA
Sleeping Songs 6.5
Sleeping Songs Schläft ein Lied in allen Dingen
Musical, Romantic, Drama 2009, Germany
Bluthochzeit, Die 6
Bluthochzeit, Die Bluthochzeit, Die
Comedy 2005, Germany / Belgium
5.8
Gisela Gisela
Drama 2005, Germany
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