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Filmography
Stefan Rudolf
Stefan Rudolf
Kinoafisha
Persons
Stefan Rudolf
Stefan Rudolf
Stefan Rudolf
Date of Birth
15 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Hanna
(2019)
6.5
Sleeping Songs
(2009)
6.0
Bluthochzeit, Die
(2005)
Filmography
5.3
Grand Jeté
Grand Jeté
Drama
2022, Germany
7.6
Hanna
Drama, Action, Thriller
2019, USA
6.5
Sleeping Songs
Schläft ein Lied in allen Dingen
Musical, Romantic, Drama
2009, Germany
6
Bluthochzeit, Die
Bluthochzeit, Die
Comedy
2005, Germany / Belgium
5.8
Gisela
Gisela
Drama
2005, Germany
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