No poster for this film
Gisela
Gisela
Gisela
18+
Drama
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
27 June 2005
Release date
27 June 2005
Germany
Production
TAG/TRAUM Filmproduktion
Also known as
Gisela, Гизела
Director
Isabelle Stever
Cast
Anne Weinknecht
Stefan Rudolf
Carlo Ljubek
Horst Markgraf
Esther Zimmering
Film rating
5.8
Rate
11
votes
5.7
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
