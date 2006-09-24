Jane Eyre Sir, I need to have a leave of absence for a week or two, to see a sick lady who's asked for me.

Edward Fairfax Rochester What sick lady?

Jane Eyre Her name is Reed. She's my uncle's wife.

Edward Fairfax Rochester Uncle? You told me you had no family.

Jane Eyre My aunt cast me out when I went away to school.

Edward Fairfax Rochester Why?

Jane Eyre Because I was poor. And she did not like me.

Edward Fairfax Rochester And she sent you to Lowood without so much as a word or a visit in nearly ten years. So why does she suddenly want to see you now?

Jane Eyre Her son John is dead. He ruined himself. She's now struck down with his misfortune. I'll only be gone two weeks, I hope.

Edward Fairfax Rochester Two weeks? That's not possible.

Jane Eyre You have company, sir.

Edward Fairfax Rochester Very well. But promise me, you'll not stay with this undeserving aunt more than a week.

Jane Eyre I cannot promise you. She is dying. I cannot set a time on that.

Edward Fairfax Rochester Of course, you'll go. I haven't got the power to stop you. You must have some money. Can't travel without money. I haven't given you any salary yet, remember? How much have you, Jane, in whole the world?

Jane Eyre Five shillings, sir.

Edward Fairfax Rochester Here, take fifty pounds.

Jane Eyre No, Sir. You only owe me fifteen. I have no change.

Edward Fairfax Rochester I don't want change, Jane. You know that. Take your wages.

[Jane nods no]

Edward Fairfax Rochester You're right. Better not give you all that. You might stay away for three months. Here. There's ten. Wasn't that enough?

Jane Eyre Yes, sir. But you still owe me five.

Edward Fairfax Rochester Then, come back for it.

Edward Fairfax Rochester Sir, I have to ask you something else, a matter of business. You have as good as said you intend to be married.

Edward Fairfax Rochester Really? That has been settled then, has it? You've decided that Miss Ingram is to be my bride. Now I see it. You're going to prevail upon that miserable family to find you a new situation. Ungrateful girl, admit it!

Jane Eyre No, sir. I've told you they do not like me, sir. To offer such a service... I shall advertise.

Edward Fairfax Rochester Devil, you will! Advertise! I wish I'd only offered you a sovereign, not ten whole pounds. Give me back nine.

[Jane puts her hands behind her]

Edward Fairfax Rochester Jane, I have need of it.