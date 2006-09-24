Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Jane Eyre
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Jane Eyre
8.0

Jane Eyre

, 2006
Jane Eyre
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Jane Eyre
8.0

Cast

Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson
Toby Stephens
Toby Stephens
Francesca Annis
Francesca Annis
Dan Armour
Lorraine Ashbourne
Cosima Littlewood
Director Susanna White
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 22 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 24 September 2006
Release date
24 September 2006 Russia 12+
24 September 2006 Kazakhstan
24 September 2006 Ukraine
Production British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), WGBH
Also known as
Jane Eyre, Jana Eyrová, Kotiopettajattaren romaani, Τζέιν Έιρ, Джейн Ейр, Джейн Еър, Джейн Эйр, ジェイン・エア, 簡愛

Film rating

8.0
Rate 13 votes
8.3 IMDb

Quotes

Jane Eyre Sir, I need to have a leave of absence for a week or two, to see a sick lady who's asked for me.
Edward Fairfax Rochester What sick lady?
Jane Eyre Her name is Reed. She's my uncle's wife.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Uncle? You told me you had no family.
Jane Eyre My aunt cast me out when I went away to school.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Why?
Jane Eyre Because I was poor. And she did not like me.
Edward Fairfax Rochester And she sent you to Lowood without so much as a word or a visit in nearly ten years. So why does she suddenly want to see you now?
Jane Eyre Her son John is dead. He ruined himself. She's now struck down with his misfortune. I'll only be gone two weeks, I hope.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Two weeks? That's not possible.
Jane Eyre You have company, sir.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Very well. But promise me, you'll not stay with this undeserving aunt more than a week.
Jane Eyre I cannot promise you. She is dying. I cannot set a time on that.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Of course, you'll go. I haven't got the power to stop you. You must have some money. Can't travel without money. I haven't given you any salary yet, remember? How much have you, Jane, in whole the world?
Jane Eyre Five shillings, sir.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Here, take fifty pounds.
Jane Eyre No, Sir. You only owe me fifteen. I have no change.
Edward Fairfax Rochester I don't want change, Jane. You know that. Take your wages.
[Jane nods no]
Edward Fairfax Rochester You're right. Better not give you all that. You might stay away for three months. Here. There's ten. Wasn't that enough?
Jane Eyre Yes, sir. But you still owe me five.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Then, come back for it.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Sir, I have to ask you something else, a matter of business. You have as good as said you intend to be married.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Really? That has been settled then, has it? You've decided that Miss Ingram is to be my bride. Now I see it. You're going to prevail upon that miserable family to find you a new situation. Ungrateful girl, admit it!
Jane Eyre No, sir. I've told you they do not like me, sir. To offer such a service... I shall advertise.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Devil, you will! Advertise! I wish I'd only offered you a sovereign, not ten whole pounds. Give me back nine.
[Jane puts her hands behind her]
Edward Fairfax Rochester Jane, I have need of it.
Jane Eyre [smiles, her hands still behind her back] No, sir. I do not trust you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Jane Eyre

Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre Romantic, Drama
2011, Great Britain
7.0
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
7.0
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights Drama, Romantic
2011, Great Britain
6.0
Pride & Prejudice
Pride & Prejudice Romantic, Drama
2005, France / Great Britain
7.0
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
6.0
Northanger Abbey
Northanger Abbey Drama, Romantic
2007, Great Britain / USA / Ireland
7.0
Mansfield Park
Mansfield Park Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1999, Great Britain
7.0
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre Drama, Romantic
1996, USA / France / Great Britain / Italy
7.0
Sense and Sensibility
Sense and Sensibility Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1995, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre Drama
1970, USA
6.0
Oslo
Oslo Drama
2021, USA
7.0
True Things About Me
True Things About Me Drama
2021, Great Britain
5.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Guru
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Korolyok moey lyubvi
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
Yooz
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more