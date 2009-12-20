Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Koznov
Aleksandr Koznov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Koznov
Aleksandr Koznov
Aleksandr Koznov
Date of Birth
28 June 1963
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
20 December 2009
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard
(1988)
6.4
Moscow Mission
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
History
Thriller
Year
All
2006
1988
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.4
Moscow Mission
Obratnyy otschet
Action, Crime, Thriller
2006, Russia
6.8
The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard
Priklyucheniya Kventina Dorvarda, strelka korolevskoy gvardii
Adventure, History
1988, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree