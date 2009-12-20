Aleksandr Koznov

Menu
Date of Birth
28 June 1963
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
20 December 2009
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard 6.8
The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard (1988)
Moscow Mission 6.4
Moscow Mission (2006)

Genre
Year
Moscow Mission 6.4
Moscow Mission Obratnyy otschet
Action, Crime, Thriller 2006, Russia
The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard 6.8
The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard Priklyucheniya Kventina Dorvarda, strelka korolevskoy gvardii
Adventure, History 1988, USSR
