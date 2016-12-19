Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Yakovlev
Aleksandr Yakovlev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Yakovlev
Aleksandr Yakovlev
Aleksandr Yakovlev
Date of Birth
15 January 1946
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
19 December 2016
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero
Popular Films
7.8
Legenda No. 17
(2012)
7.2
Aborigen
(1988)
7.0
Keep Your Eyes Open!
(1981)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
2022
2014
2012
2011
2009
2007
2006
2005
2003
1998
1991
1990
1988
1987
1984
1981
1979
1977
All
26
Films
21
TV Shows
5
Actor
26
Vtoraya zhena
Romantic
2022, Russia
5.5
Viy
Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy
2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Watch trailer
7.8
Legenda No. 17
Legenda No. 17
Biography, Sport
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Obekt 11
Crime, Detective
2011, Russia
Rafael Pirone
Rafael Pirone
Drama
2009, Russia / Great Britain / USA
Ubit zmeya
Drama, Action, Adventure
2007, Russia
5.7
Moscow Chill
Moroz po kozhe
Crime, Action, Drama
2007, Russia
4.7
Palach
Drama, Crime
2006, Russia
6.2
V ritme tango
Romantic, Crime
2006, Russia/Argentina
4.9
Sdvig
Sdvig
Adventure, Crime
2006, Russia
6.3
Order
Zakaz
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2005, Russia
4.8
Mail Order Bride
Mail Order Bride
Comedy
2003, USA
6.6
Une chance sur deux
Une Chance Sur Deux
Comedy, Adventure
1998, France / Russia
4.7
Mr. Greenwood's gold
Mr. Greenwood's gold
Action, Thriller
1991, USSR
5.8
Desyat let bez prava perepiski
Desyat let bez prava perepiski
Drama
1990, USSR / Germany
6.8
The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard
Priklyucheniya Kventina Dorvarda, strelka korolevskoy gvardii
Adventure, History
1988, USSR
7.2
Aborigen
Aborigen
Drama
1988, USSR
6.3
Broken Circle
Broken Circle
Detective
1987, USSR
6.2
Faith Hope Love
Faith Hope Love
Adventure
1984, USSR
6.3
Prikazano vzyat zhivym
Prikazano vzyat zhivym
Action
1984, USSR
5.4
Copper Angel
Mednyy angel
Action
1984, USSR
5.9
Olenya okhota
Olenya okhota
War
1981, USSR
7
Keep Your Eyes Open!
Keep Your Eyes Open!
Comedy, Adventure, Drama
1981, USSR
6.4
Pravo na vystrel
Pravo na vystrel
Action
1981, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree