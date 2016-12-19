Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Yakovlev Aleksandr Yakovlev
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Yakovlev

Aleksandr Yakovlev

Aleksandr Yakovlev

Date of Birth
15 January 1946
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
19 December 2016
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Legenda No. 17 7.8
Legenda No. 17 (2012)
Aborigen 7.2
Aborigen (1988)
Keep Your Eyes Open! 7.0
Keep Your Eyes Open! (1981)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vtoraya zhena
Vtoraya zhena
Romantic 2022, Russia
Viy 5.5
Viy Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Watch trailer
Legenda No. 17 7.8
Legenda No. 17 Legenda No. 17
Biography, Sport 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Obekt 11
Obekt 11
Crime, Detective 2011, Russia
Rafael Pirone Rafael Pirone
Drama 2009, Russia / Great Britain / USA
Ubit zmeya
Ubit zmeya
Drama, Action, Adventure 2007, Russia
Moscow Chill 5.7
Moscow Chill Moroz po kozhe
Crime, Action, Drama 2007, Russia
Palach 4.7
Palach
Drama, Crime 2006, Russia
V ritme tango 6.2
V ritme tango
Romantic, Crime 2006, Russia/Argentina
Sdvig 4.9
Sdvig Sdvig
Adventure, Crime 2006, Russia
Order 6.3
Order Zakaz
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2005, Russia
Mail Order Bride 4.8
Mail Order Bride Mail Order Bride
Comedy 2003, USA
Une chance sur deux 6.6
Une chance sur deux Une Chance Sur Deux
Comedy, Adventure 1998, France / Russia
Mr. Greenwood's gold 4.7
Mr. Greenwood's gold Mr. Greenwood's gold
Action, Thriller 1991, USSR
Desyat let bez prava perepiski 5.8
Desyat let bez prava perepiski Desyat let bez prava perepiski
Drama 1990, USSR / Germany
The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard 6.8
The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard Priklyucheniya Kventina Dorvarda, strelka korolevskoy gvardii
Adventure, History 1988, USSR
Aborigen 7.2
Aborigen Aborigen
Drama 1988, USSR
Broken Circle 6.3
Broken Circle Broken Circle
Detective 1987, USSR
Faith Hope Love 6.2
Faith Hope Love Faith Hope Love
Adventure 1984, USSR
Prikazano vzyat zhivym 6.3
Prikazano vzyat zhivym Prikazano vzyat zhivym
Action 1984, USSR
Copper Angel 5.4
Copper Angel Mednyy angel
Action 1984, USSR
Olenya okhota 5.9
Olenya okhota Olenya okhota
War 1981, USSR
Keep Your Eyes Open! 7
Keep Your Eyes Open! Keep Your Eyes Open!
Comedy, Adventure, Drama 1981, USSR
Pravo na vystrel 6.4
Pravo na vystrel Pravo na vystrel
Action 1981, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more