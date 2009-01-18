Menu
Poster of The Answer Man
Poster of The Answer Man
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Answer Man

The Answer Man

Arlen Faber 18+
The Answer Man - fragment 1
The Answer Man  fragment 1
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 18 January 2009
Release date
11 June 2009 Russia 16+
30 December 2009 France
24 February 2011 Germany
11 June 2009 Kazakhstan
29 April 2010 Portugal
18 January 2009 USA
11 June 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $26,676
Production 120dB Films, Messick Films, iDeal Partners Film Fund
Also known as
Arlen Faber, The Answer Man, A mindenttudó, Der göttliche Mr. Faber, The Answer Man - Eu e Deus, The Dream of the Romans, Volviendo a ser, Wszechwiedzący, Людина, яка знала все, Чeловек, который все знал, Човекът с отговорите, 有答案的人, 知道答案的人, 精神导师, 精神导师之梦
Director
John Hindman
Cast
Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham
Lou Taylor Pucci
Max Antisell
Richard Barlow
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Kris Lucas Why can't I do the things I want to do? There's so much I know I'm capable of that I never actually do. Why is that?
Arlen Faber The trick is to realize that you're always doing what you want to do... always. Nobody's making you do anything. Once you get that, you see that you're free and that life is really just a series of choices. Nothing happens to you. You choose.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Answer Man - fragment 1
The Answer Man Fragment 1
