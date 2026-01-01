Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Jesus of Montreal
Jesus of Montreal Awards
Awards and nominations of Jesus of Montreal 1989
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1989
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1989
International Critics' Award
Winner
