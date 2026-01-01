Menu
Awards and nominations of Jesus of Montreal 1989

Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1989 Cannes Film Festival 1989
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1989 Toronto International Film Festival 1989
International Critics' Award
Winner
