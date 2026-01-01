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Eslinda Nuñez
Eslinda Nuñez Eslinda Nuñez
Kinoafisha Persons Eslinda Nuñez

Eslinda Nuñez

Eslinda Nuñez

Date of Birth
27 December 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Action heroine

Popular Films

Memories of Underdevelopment 7.6
Memories of Underdevelopment (1968)
Juan of the Dead 7.1
Juan of the Dead (2011)
Lucía 7.1
Lucía (1968)

Filmography

Guantanamera 4.5
Guantanamera Guantanamera
Adventure, Action 2025, Russia / Cuba
Watch trailer
A Translator 7.1
A Translator Un Traductor
Drama 2018, Canada / Cuba
Juan of the Dead 7.1
Juan of the Dead Juan de los Muertos
Horror, Comedy 2011, Spain / Cuba
Watch trailer
Capablanca 6.8
Capablanca Capablanca
Drama 1986, USSR
5.8
Amada, Amada Amada, Amada
Drama 1983, Cuba
6.6
Sad Sad
Short 1973, USSR
The Headless Horseman 6.5
The Headless Horseman Vsadnik bez golovy
Adventure, Western, Romantic 1972, USSR / Cuba
6.9
First Charge of the Machete La primera carga al machete
Drama 1969, Cuba
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