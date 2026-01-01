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Filmography
Eslinda Nuñez
Eslinda Nuñez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eslinda Nuñez
Eslinda Nuñez
Eslinda Nuñez
Date of Birth
27 December 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Memories of Underdevelopment
(1968)
7.1
Juan of the Dead
(2011)
7.1
Lucía
(1968)
Filmography
4.5
Guantanamera
Guantanamera
Adventure, Action
2025, Russia / Cuba
Watch trailer
7.1
A Translator
Un Traductor
Drama
2018, Canada / Cuba
7.1
Juan of the Dead
Juan de los Muertos
Horror, Comedy
2011, Spain / Cuba
Watch trailer
6.8
Capablanca
Capablanca
Drama
1986, USSR
5.8
Amada, Amada
Amada, Amada
Drama
1983, Cuba
6.6
Sad
Sad
Short
1973, USSR
6.5
The Headless Horseman
Vsadnik bez golovy
Adventure, Western, Romantic
1972, USSR / Cuba
6.9
First Charge of the Machete
La primera carga al machete
Drama
1969, Cuba
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