Kinoafisha Films The Spirit of the Beehive

The Spirit of the Beehive

El espíritu de la colmena 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 18 September 1973
Release date
2 February 1985 Japan G
5 October 1978 Netherlands
19 May 1975 Poland 16
29 January 2025 South Korea 12
23 January 2004 Spain
8 October 1973 USA
Worldwide Gross $190,734
Production Elías Querejeta Producciones Cinematográficas, Jacel Desposito
Also known as
El espíritu de la colmena, The Spirit of the Beehive, Der Geist des Bienenstocks, Duh košnice, A méhkas szelleme, Ånden i bistaden, Arı Kovanının Ruhu, Bikubens ånd, Bikupans ande, Duch roju, Duch Úlu, L'Esprit de la ruche, Lo spirito dell'alveare, Mehiläispesän henki, Mitsubachi no Sasayaki, O Espírito da Colmeia, O Espírito da Colméia, Spiritul stupului, Το πνεύμα του μελισσιού, Дух вулика, Дух улья, Духът на кошера, 벌집의 정령, ミツバチのささやき, 蜂巢的幽靈
Director
Víctor Erice
Cast
Fernando Fernan Gomez
Teresa Gimpera
Ana Torrent
Ana Torrent
Isabel Tellería
Ketty de la Cámara
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Ana [unable to sleep] Isabel?
Isabel [opening her eyes] What?
Ana [whispering] Tell me what you were going to tell me.
Isabel [whispering] About what?
Ana The movie.
Isabel Not now... Tomorrow.
Ana Now... You promised. Why did he kill the girl, and why did they kill him after that?... You don't know - you're a liar.
Isabel They didn't kill him, and he didn't kill the girl.
Ana How do you know? How do you know they didn't die?
Isabel Everything in the movies is fake. It's all a trick. Besides, I've seen him alive.
Ana Where?
Isabel In a place I know near the village. People can't see him. He only comes out at night.
Ana Is he a ghost?
Isabel No, he's a spirit.
Isabel Like the spirit Dona Lucia talks about?
Isabel Yes, but spirits have no bodies. That's why you can't kill them.
Ana But he had one in the movie. He had arms and feet. He had everything.
Isabel It's a disguise they put on when they go outside...
Ana If he only comes out at night, how can you talk to him?
Isabel I told you he was a spirit. If you're his friend, you can talk to him whenever you want. Just close your eyes and call him... It's me, Ana... It's me Ana...
[they hear what sounds like ominous footsteps and are silent]
