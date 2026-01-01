Ana [unable to sleep] Isabel?

Isabel [opening her eyes] What?

Ana [whispering] Tell me what you were going to tell me.

Isabel [whispering] About what?

Ana The movie.

Isabel Not now... Tomorrow.

Ana Now... You promised. Why did he kill the girl, and why did they kill him after that?... You don't know - you're a liar.

Isabel They didn't kill him, and he didn't kill the girl.

Ana How do you know? How do you know they didn't die?

Isabel Everything in the movies is fake. It's all a trick. Besides, I've seen him alive.

Ana Where?

Isabel In a place I know near the village. People can't see him. He only comes out at night.

Ana Is he a ghost?

Isabel No, he's a spirit.

Isabel Like the spirit Dona Lucia talks about?

Isabel Yes, but spirits have no bodies. That's why you can't kill them.

Ana But he had one in the movie. He had arms and feet. He had everything.

Isabel It's a disguise they put on when they go outside...

Ana If he only comes out at night, how can you talk to him?

Isabel I told you he was a spirit. If you're his friend, you can talk to him whenever you want. Just close your eyes and call him... It's me, Ana... It's me Ana...