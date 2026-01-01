Ana
[unable to sleep]
Isabel?
Isabel
[opening her eyes]
What?
Ana
[whispering]
Tell me what you were going to tell me.
Isabel
[whispering]
About what?
Ana
The movie.
Isabel
Not now... Tomorrow.
Ana
Now... You promised. Why did he kill the girl, and why did they kill him after that?... You don't know - you're a liar.
Isabel
They didn't kill him, and he didn't kill the girl.
Ana
How do you know? How do you know they didn't die?
Isabel
Everything in the movies is fake. It's all a trick. Besides, I've seen him alive.
Ana
Where?
Isabel
In a place I know near the village. People can't see him. He only comes out at night.
Ana
Is he a ghost?
Isabel
No, he's a spirit.
Isabel
Like the spirit Dona Lucia talks about?
Isabel
Yes, but spirits have no bodies. That's why you can't kill them.
Ana
But he had one in the movie. He had arms and feet. He had everything.
Isabel
It's a disguise they put on when they go outside...
Ana
If he only comes out at night, how can you talk to him?
Isabel
I told you he was a spirit. If you're his friend, you can talk to him whenever you want. Just close your eyes and call him... It's me, Ana... It's me Ana...
[they hear what sounds like ominous footsteps and are silent]