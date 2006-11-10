Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Princess

Princess

Prinzessin 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 10 November 2006
Release date
10 November 2006 Germany
Production Colonia Media Filmproduktionsgesellschaft
Also known as
Prinzessin, Princess, Πριγκίπισσα του δρόμου
Director
Birgit Grosskopf
Cast
Irina Potapenko
Henriette Müller
Desirée Jaeger
Amina Schichterich
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Princess
Revanche 7.2
Revanche (2008)
A Cure for Wellness 6.6
A Cure for Wellness (2016)
Die Geschwister 5.6
Die Geschwister (2016)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more