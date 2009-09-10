Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Creation

Mr Darwin, sir? Either you are being disingenuous or you do not fully understand your own theory. Evidently, what is true of the barnacle is true of all creatures, even humans. The Almighty can no longer claim to have authored every species in under a week. You've killed God, sir! You've killed God!

Thomas Huxley Mr Darwin, sir? Either you are being disingenuous or you do not fully understand your own theory. Evidently, what is true of the barnacle is true of all creatures, even humans. The Almighty can no longer claim to have authored every species in under a week. You've killed God, sir! You've killed God!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.