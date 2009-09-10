ProductionRecorded Picture Company (RPC), BBC Film, HanWay Films
Also known as
Creation, Creación, Criação, Annie's Box, Au Commencement..., Charles Darwin: Originea speciilor, Création, Creation - L'evoluzione di Darwin, Darwin: Miłość i ewolucja, La duda de Darwin, Loomine, Nature, Nhà Bác Học Darwin, Origin, Teremtés, Untitled Charles Darwin Project, Yaratılış, Δημιουργία, Происхождение, Чарлз Дарвин: Сътворение, クリエーション, 愛，進化
Thomas HuxleyMr Darwin, sir? Either you are being disingenuous or you do not fully understand your own theory. Evidently, what is true of the barnacle is true of all creatures, even humans. The Almighty can no longer claim to have authored every species in under a week. You've killed God, sir! You've killed God!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.