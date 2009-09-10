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Poster of Creation
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Creation
7.1

Creation

, 2009
Creation
Great Britain / Drama, Biography / 18+
Poster of Creation
7.1

Synopsis

Torn between faith and science, and suffering hallucinations, English naturalist Charles Darwin struggles to complete 'On the Origin of Species' and maintain his relationship with his wife.

Cast

Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly
Emma Darwin
Paul Bettany
Paul Bettany
Charles Darwin
Jeremy Northam
Jeremy Northam
Toby Jones
Toby Jones
Ian Kelly
Captain Fitzroy
Guy Henry
Technician
Martha West
Annie Darwin
Anabolena Rodriguez
Fuegia Basket
Paul Campbell
Boat Memory
Zak Davies
Jemmy Button
Teresa Churcher
Mrs. Davies
Freya Parks
Etty Darwin
Director Jon Amiel
Writer John Collee, Jon Amiel, Randal Keynes
Composer Christopher Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 25 September 2009
World premiere 10 September 2009
Release date
10 September 2009 Russia 12+
5 November 2009 Brazil
5 November 2009 France TP
25 September 2009 Great Britain
10 September 2009 Kazakhstan
25 September 2009 Sweden 11
5 November 2009 USA
10 September 2009 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget 10,000,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $2,058,675
Production Recorded Picture Company (RPC), BBC Film, HanWay Films
Also known as
Creation, Creación, Criação, Annie's Box, Au Commencement..., Charles Darwin: Originea speciilor, Création, Creation - L'evoluzione di Darwin, Darwin: Miłość i ewolucja, La duda de Darwin, Loomine, Nature, Nhà Bác Học Darwin, Origin, Teremtés, Untitled Charles Darwin Project, Yaratılış, Δημιουργία, Происхождение, Чарлз Дарвин: Сътворение, クリエーション, 愛，進化

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Creation

Quotes

Thomas Huxley Mr Darwin, sir? Either you are being disingenuous or you do not fully understand your own theory. Evidently, what is true of the barnacle is true of all creatures, even humans. The Almighty can no longer claim to have authored every species in under a week. You've killed God, sir! You've killed God!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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