Films
The Madness of King George
The Madness of King George Awards
Awards and nominations of The Madness of King George 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1995
Best Actress
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
