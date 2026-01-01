Menu
Awards and nominations of The Madness of King George 1994

Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1995 Cannes Film Festival 1995
Best Actress
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
