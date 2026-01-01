Menu
Awards and nominations of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 2011

Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Feature Film
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Cast
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
