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Poster of Mee-Shee: The Water Giant
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Mee-Shee: The Water Giant
5.1

Mee-Shee: The Water Giant

, 2005
Mee-Shee: The Water Giant
Great Britain, Germany / Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of Mee-Shee: The Water Giant
5.1

Cast

Bruce Greenwood
Bruce Greenwood
Sean Cambell
Daniel Magder
Mac Cambell
Joel Tobeck
Rena Owen
'Crazy' Norma
Luanne Gordon
Laura Simmons
Tom Jackson
Custer
Shane Rimmer
Bob Anderson
Phyllida Law
Mrs. Coogan
Jacinta Wawatai
Pawnee
Joe Pingue
Joe Pingue
Jim Neilds
Charles Mesure
Watkins
Director John Henderson
Writer Barry Authors
Composer Pol Brennan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 17 August 2007
World premiere 1 January 2005
Release date
18 May 2006 Russia Пирамида
18 May 2006 Belarus
14 July 2005 Czechia
18 May 2006 Kazakhstan
1 January 2005 USA
15 June 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $27,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,177,628
Production MBP (Germany), Ogopogo Prod. Ltd.
Also known as
Mee-Shee: The Water Giant, Dinosaurus Mi-Shi: Järve peremees, Il gigante dell'acqua, Legenden från djupet, Mee Shee - Legenden fra dypet, Mee-Shee - Le secret des profondeurs, Mee-Shee, to thalassio elefantaki, Mee-Shee: El gigante del agua, Mee-Shee: O Gigante das Aguas, Mee-Shee: Uriasul apelor, Mein Freund Mee Shee, Mii-Sii: Sevimli Su Devi, Misi, a víziszörny, Ogopogo, The Water Giant, Vesijätti, Динозавр Ми-ши: Хозяин озера, Динозавр Мі-ши: Хозяїн озера, Ми-Ши: Тайната на дълбините, 大きなお友達ミーシー, Mee-Shee. Il gigante acquatico, Legenden fra dybet

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 13 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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