Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
7.0
IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Milarepa
Milarepa
Milarepa
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
History
Biography
Drama
Synopsis
Milarepa is a tale of greed and vengeance - demons, magic, murder and redemption. It is the story of the man who became Tibet's greatest mystic.
Expand
Country
Bhutan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
15 February 2006
Release date
7 October 2009
France
5 September 2008
Poland
MPAA
PG
Budget
$1,800,000
Worldwide Gross
$252,154
Production
Shining Moon Productions
Also known as
Milarepa, Milarepa - Der Weg zum Glück, Milarépa - La voie du bonheur, Milarepa: Magician, Murderer, Saint, Milarepa: Revenge, Учение Миларепы
Director
Neten Chokling
Cast
Jamyang Lodro
Kelsang Chukie Tethtong
Lhakpa Tsamchoe
Orgyen Tobgyal
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Milarepa
7.4
Zen
(2009)
6.7
Valley of Flowers
(2006)
7.4
Travellers and Magicians
(2003)
7.7
Samsara
(2001)
6.9
The Cup
(1999)
6.3
Himalaya
(1999)
7.2
Kundun
(1997)
7.4
Why Has Bodhi-Dharma Left for the East?
(1989)
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Yongten Trogyal
What are you reading?
Old monk
The words of the Buddha.
Yongten Trogyal
What does the Buddha say?
Old monk
Cease negative actions,
Old monk
cultivate positive actions,
Old monk
and tame your mind.
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree