7.0 IMDb
Milarepa

Milarepa

Milarepa 18+
Synopsis

Milarepa is a tale of greed and vengeance - demons, magic, murder and redemption. It is the story of the man who became Tibet's greatest mystic.
Country Bhutan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 15 February 2006
Release date
7 October 2009 France
5 September 2008 Poland
MPAA PG
Budget $1,800,000
Worldwide Gross $252,154
Production Shining Moon Productions
Also known as
Milarepa, Milarepa - Der Weg zum Glück, Milarépa - La voie du bonheur, Milarepa: Magician, Murderer, Saint, Milarepa: Revenge, Учение Миларепы
Director
Neten Chokling
Cast
Jamyang Lodro
Kelsang Chukie Tethtong
Lhakpa Tsamchoe
Orgyen Tobgyal
Quotes
Yongten Trogyal What are you reading?
Old monk The words of the Buddha.
Yongten Trogyal What does the Buddha say?
Old monk Cease negative actions,
Old monk cultivate positive actions,
Old monk and tame your mind.
