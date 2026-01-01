Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
