Kinoafisha Films Doubt Doubt Awards

Awards and nominations of Doubt 2008

Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
