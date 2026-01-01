Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
United 93
United 93 Awards
Awards and nominations of United 93 2006
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Editing
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree