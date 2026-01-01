Menu
United 93 Awards

Awards and nominations of United 93 2006

Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Editing
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
