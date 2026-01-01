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Poster of They Stole a Tram
6.5
Kinoafisha Films They Stole a Tram
6.5

They Stole a Tram

, 1954
Hanno rubato un tram
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of They Stole a Tram
6.5

Cast

Aldo Fabrizi
Carlo Campanini
Juan de Landa
Lia Reiner
Lucia Banti
Mimo Billi
Director Aldo Fabrizi, Mario Bonnard
Writer Mario Bonnard, Lucio Fulci, Luciano Vincenzoni, Ruggero Maccari, Aldo Fabrizi
Composer Carlo Rustichelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 28 December 1954
Release date
28 December 1954 Italy
27 July 1959 USSR
Production Imperial
Also known as
Hanno rubato un tram, We Stole a Tram, Elloptak egy villamost, Han robado un tranvía, Украли трамвай

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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