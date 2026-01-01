Similar films for They Stole a Tram
Once Upon a Time in America Drama
1983, USA / Italy
8.0
My Name is Nobody Western, Comedy
1973, Italy / France / Germany
7.0
Duck, You Sucker! Western
1972, Italy / USA
7.0
For a Few Dollars More Action, Western
1965, Italy / Spain / Germany
8.0
A Fistful of Dollars Action, Western
1964, Italy / Spain / Germany
7.0
The Last Days of Pompeii Action, Romantic, History
1959, Italy
5.0
Bicycle Thieves Drama
1948, Italy
8.0
Cops and Robbers Comedy
1951, Italy
7.0
We All Loved Each Other So Much Drama, Comedy
1974, Italy
7.0