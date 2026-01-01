Menu
Awards and nominations of Foul Play 1978

Academy Awards, USA 1979 Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
