2.9I Am Omega
I Am Omega, 2007
USA / Action / 18+
Cast
Geoff Meed
Vincent
Jennifer Lee Wiggins
Brianna
Ryan Lloyd
Mike
Joshua Schlegel
Renchard's Son
Gregory Paul Smith
Various Zombies
Matthew Bolton
Tunnel Zombie
Myles McLane
Mutant Zombie
Frank Forbes
Cop Zombie
Afton Forbes
Girl Zombie
Director Griff Furst
Writer Richard Matheson, Geoff Meed
Composer David Raiklen
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 18 November 2007
Release date
|18 November 2007
|Russia
|16+
|18 November 2007
|Kazakhstan
|18 November 2007
|USA
|18 November 2007
|Ukraine
Production The Asylum, Anthill Productions
Also known as
I Am Omega, Ja sam Omega, A Batalha dos Mortos, City of the Walking Dead, Já Omega, Ma olen Omega, Omega vagyok, Ostatni żywy człowiek, Seré leyenda, Som Omega, Teleftaios zontanos, Я воин, アイ・アム・オメガ, Zombie Virus, Zombie Virus - Planet der Toten
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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