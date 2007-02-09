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Poster of Operation Homecoming: /Writing the wartime experience
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Operation Homecoming: /Writing the wartime experience
7.1

Operation Homecoming: /Writing the wartime experience

, 2007
Operation Homecoming: /Writing the wartime experience
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Operation Homecoming: /Writing the wartime experience
7.1

Cast

Sharon D. Allen
Self
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
Aftermath
Colby Buzzell
Self - Writer
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Taking Chance
Richard Currey
Self
Aaron Eckhart
Aaron Eckhart
Road Work
Paul Fussell
Self
Christopher Gorham
Christopher Gorham
Distant Thunder
Edward Parker Gyokeres
Self
Joe Haldeman
Self
Director Richard Robbins
Writer Colby Buzzell, Edward Parker Gyokeres, Sangjoon Han, Ed Hrivnak
Composer Ben Decter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 9 February 2007
Release date
9 February 2007 USA
Budget $1,200,000
Worldwide Gross $6,795
Production Steep Productions, The Documentary Group
Also known as
Operation Homecoming: Writing the Wartime Experience, Operacja: powrót do domu, Operation Heimkehr - Schreiben über die Erfahrung im Krieg, Opération retour, Επιχείρηση γυρισμός

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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