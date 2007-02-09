Cast
Colby Buzzell
Self - Writer
Edward Parker Gyokeres
Self
Cast and Crew
Director
Richard Robbins
Writer
Colby Buzzell, Edward Parker Gyokeres, Sangjoon Han, Ed Hrivnak
Composer
Ben Decter
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
9 February 2007
Budget
$1,200,000
Worldwide Gross
$6,795
Production
Steep Productions, The Documentary Group
Also known as
Operation Homecoming: Writing the Wartime Experience, Operacja: powrót do domu, Operation Heimkehr - Schreiben über die Erfahrung im Krieg, Opération retour, Επιχείρηση γυρισμός