Kinoafisha Films Divorce, Italian Style Divorce, Italian Style Awards

Awards and nominations of Divorce, Italian Style 1961

Academy Awards, USA 1963 Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1962 Cannes Film Festival 1962
Best Comedy (Prix de la meilleure comédie)
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Foreign Film
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1964 BAFTA Awards 1964
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
 Best Film from any Source
Nominee
