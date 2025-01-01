Films about police officers immerse the viewer in a world full of danger, risk, and gripping plot twists.

Top Five Police Films

Law enforcement officers are just like millions of other people. But their daily lives involve confronting the criminal underworld and risking their own safety. Old and young, traditionalists and innovators, brave and cautious alike – they are united by a demanding job and a noble mission: to protect civilians and uphold order in the city, preventing crime bosses from carrying out their dirty deeds.

Gangster Squad (2013)

Mickey Cohen’s criminal organisation keeps the entire city in fear. The gang deals in illegal arms sales, narcotics distribution, and controls prostitution – all the dirty money ends up in their hands. With power over officials and the police department, Mickey acts with total impunity. But police sergeant John and his partner Jerry are outraged by the lawlessness and decide to put an end to the chaos.

The main characters assemble a team of fearless professionals and declare war on Cohen.

End of Watch (2012)

Best friends Mike and Brian work together in the Los Angeles police force, fighting crime in the city’s streets. In the notorious district known as “Sector X-13,” chaos reigns: gangs deal drugs openly, and murders and robberies are frequent. The pair are assigned to patrol this dangerous zone – a demanding task that requires constant vigilance. Every minute in Sector X-13 could bring a new crime.

As ordinary patrol officers, they must courageously carry out their duties and become everyday heroes.

Richard Jewell (2019)

Richard is a security guard who saved countless lives during the 1996 Olympic Games. He spotted a bomb at the stadium, alerted the authorities, and helped evacuate thousands of people. The device was defused, but Richard’s heroic actions soon turn into a nightmare: the media portrays him as a suspect in a terrorist attack. An innocent man who was just doing his job becomes the target of worldwide scrutiny, and his life and career begin to unravel.

The film is based on a true story.

Crown Vic (2019)

Ray has served with the Los Angeles police for 25 years. One day, he’s assigned a partner – Nick, an idealist recently transferred from Oakland. A legacy cop, Nick is determined to prove himself and sticks rigidly to the rules. Ray greets his new colleague with scepticism, and Nick is shocked by Ray’s streetwise methods. On their first night shift together, they’re thrown into a whirlwind of danger, chasing suspects and coming face-to-face with criminals.

After one intense night, Nick is forced to reconsider everything he thought he knew about policing.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Axel Foley is an experienced Detroit detective. When his friend dies under suspicious circumstances, Axel begins an investigation that leads him to Los Angeles. But in Beverly Hills, the local police are reluctant to assist – they have their hands full and little time for a brash outsider.