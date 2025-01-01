Menu
Films about police officers immerse the viewer in a world full of danger, risk, and gripping plot twists.

Top Five Police Films

Law enforcement officers are just like millions of other people. But their daily lives involve confronting the criminal underworld and risking their own safety. Old and young, traditionalists and innovators, brave and cautious alike – they are united by a demanding job and a noble mission: to protect civilians and uphold order in the city, preventing crime bosses from carrying out their dirty deeds.

Gangster Squad (2013)

 

Mickey Cohen’s criminal organisation keeps the entire city in fear. The gang deals in illegal arms sales, narcotics distribution, and controls prostitution – all the dirty money ends up in their hands. With power over officials and the police department, Mickey acts with total impunity. But police sergeant John and his partner Jerry are outraged by the lawlessness and decide to put an end to the chaos.

The main characters assemble a team of fearless professionals and declare war on Cohen.

End of Watch (2012)

 

Best friends Mike and Brian work together in the Los Angeles police force, fighting crime in the city’s streets. In the notorious district known as “Sector X-13,” chaos reigns: gangs deal drugs openly, and murders and robberies are frequent. The pair are assigned to patrol this dangerous zone – a demanding task that requires constant vigilance. Every minute in Sector X-13 could bring a new crime.

As ordinary patrol officers, they must courageously carry out their duties and become everyday heroes.

Richard Jewell (2019)

 

Richard is a security guard who saved countless lives during the 1996 Olympic Games. He spotted a bomb at the stadium, alerted the authorities, and helped evacuate thousands of people. The device was defused, but Richard’s heroic actions soon turn into a nightmare: the media portrays him as a suspect in a terrorist attack. An innocent man who was just doing his job becomes the target of worldwide scrutiny, and his life and career begin to unravel.

The film is based on a true story.

Crown Vic (2019)

 

Ray has served with the Los Angeles police for 25 years. One day, he’s assigned a partner – Nick, an idealist recently transferred from Oakland. A legacy cop, Nick is determined to prove himself and sticks rigidly to the rules. Ray greets his new colleague with scepticism, and Nick is shocked by Ray’s streetwise methods. On their first night shift together, they’re thrown into a whirlwind of danger, chasing suspects and coming face-to-face with criminals.

 

After one intense night, Nick is forced to reconsider everything he thought he knew about policing.

 

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

 

Axel Foley is an experienced Detroit detective. When his friend dies under suspicious circumstances, Axel begins an investigation that leads him to Los Angeles. But in Beverly Hills, the local police are reluctant to assist – they have their hands full and little time for a brash outsider.

 

Foley must do whatever it takes to win over the local force, uncover the truth, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

 

Mob Cops
Crime, Drama 2025, USA
Beverly Hills Cop IV
Action, Thriller, Comedy 2024, USA
Greedy People
Comedy 2024, USA
Mayor Grom. Igra
Action, Adventure 2024, Russia
Force of Nature: The Dry 2
Thriller 2024, Australia
The Silent Hour
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
The Roundup: Punishment
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Boneyard
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
The Policeman's Lineage
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2022, South Korea
The Little Things
Thriller 2021, USA
Out of Death
Crime, Thriller 2021, USA
Captain Volkonogov Escaped
Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia / Estonia / France
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy 2021, Russia
Bad Boys for Life
Action, Crime, Comedy 2020, USA
Coffee & Kareem
Comedy 2020, USA
Force of Nature
Action, Crime 2020, USA
The Wolf of Snow Hollow
Horror 2020, USA
Body Cam
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2020, USA
The Quarry
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2020, USA
Men in Black: International
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2019, USA
Richard Jewell
Drama 2019, USA
I See You
Detective, Thriller 2019, USA
Crown Vic
Action, Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Den of Thieves
Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Keep an Eye Out
Comedy 2018, Belgium / France
Ghost in the Shell
Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi, Action 2017, USA
Blade Runner 2049
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Action, Drama, Thriller 2017, USA / Italy
Goodland
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2017, USA
Sicario
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2015, USA
