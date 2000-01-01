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Poster of Bossa Nova
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Bossa Nova
6.4

Bossa Nova

, 2000
Bossa Nova
Brazil, USA / Romantic, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bossa Nova
6.4

Cast

Amy Irving
Amy Irving
Mary Ann
Antônio Fagundes
Antônio Fagundes
Pedro Paulo
Alexandre Borges
Acácio
Débora Bloch
Tânia
Stephen Tobolowsky
Stephen Tobolowsky
Drica Moraes
Nadine
Giovanna Antonelli
Giovanna Antonelli
Sharon
Rogério Cardoso
Vermont
Serjão Loroza
Gordo
Flávio São Thiago
Peçanha
Alberto de Mendoza
Juan
Director Bruno Barreto
Writer Alexandre Machado, Sérgio Sant'Anna, Fernanda Young
Composer Eumir Deodato
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil / USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 1 January 2000
Release date
18 February 2000 Russia 16+
18 February 2000 Kazakhstan
1 January 2000 USA
18 February 2000 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $4,069,261
Production Columbia Pictures Television, Columbia TriStar Comercio Internacional (Madeira) Ltda., Filmes do Equador
Also known as
Bossa Nova, Bossa Nova et vice versa, Miss Simpson, Ερωτικό γαϊτανάκι, Боса Нова, Боссанова

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack Bossa Nova
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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