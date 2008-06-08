Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi
5.5
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi
5.5

Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi

, 2008
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi
5.5
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi - Trailer
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi  Trailer

Cast

Roman Shmakov
Aleksandra Gontarenko
Sasha (segment: Osen) (segment: Zima)
Stanislav Lesnoy
Olga Khokhlova
Olga Khokhlova
Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
(segment: Zima)
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
(segment: Zima)
Elena Morozova
Elena Morozova
(segment: Vesna)
Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
(segment: Leto)
Yuliya Rutberg
Yuliya Rutberg
(segment: Leto)
Natalya Surkova
Natalya Surkova
Director Sergey Mokritskiy
Writer Aleksey Golovchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 8 June 2008
Release date
8 June 2008 Russia 16+
16 October 2008 Belarus
16 October 2008 Kazakhstan
11 November 2008 USA
16 October 2008 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $63,056
Production New People
Also known as
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi, Cztery pory miłości, Четыре возраста любви

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi - Trailer
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi

Protest Day
Protest Day Drama
2012, Russia
4.0
Starye molodye lyudi
Starye molodye lyudi Drama
1992, Russia
0.0
Vozvrashchenie v Zurbagan
Vozvrashchenie v Zurbagan Drama
1990, USSR
5.0
Love never comes alone
Love never comes alone Romantic
2011, Russia
4.0
One War
One War Drama
2009, Russia
6.0
Krasnyy zhemchug lyubvi
Krasnyy zhemchug lyubvi Romantic
2007, Russia / Ukraine
5.0
Looking for a Man
Looking for a Man Drama
1973, USSR
7.0
The Night of Questions...
The Night of Questions... Romantic
1993, Ukraine
7.0
Twenty Days Without War
Twenty Days Without War Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
Acid
Acid Drama
2018, Russia
6.0
Dostali! Romantic
2015, Russia
0.0
Van Goghs
Van Goghs Drama
2018, Russia
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more