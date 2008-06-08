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Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi
5.5
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi
, 2008
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
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5.5
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Roman Shmakov
Aleksandra Gontarenko
Sasha (segment: Osen) (segment: Zima)
Stanislav Lesnoy
Olga Khokhlova
Liya Akhedzhakova
(segment: Zima)
Igor Yasulovich
(segment: Zima)
Elena Morozova
(segment: Vesna)
Aleksey Serebryakov
(segment: Leto)
Yuliya Rutberg
(segment: Leto)
Natalya Surkova
Director
Sergey Mokritskiy
Writer
Aleksey Golovchenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
8 June 2008
Release date
8 June 2008
Russia
16+
16 October 2008
Belarus
16 October 2008
Kazakhstan
11 November 2008
USA
16 October 2008
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$63,056
Production
New People
Also known as
Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi, Cztery pory miłości, Четыре возраста любви
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
6.3
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Best Russian Films
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Chetyre vozrasta lyubvi
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