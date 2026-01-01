Menu
Poster of Other People's Children
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Other People's Children

Other People's Children

Skhvisi shvilebi 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 6 July 1958
Release date
12 May 1959 USSR
Production Georgian-Film
Also known as
Skhvisi shvilebi, Someone Else's Children, As Crianças de Outrém, Children of Others, Cudze dzieci, En anden mands børn, Idegen gyermekek, Kaipuu, Somebody Else's Children, Stepchildren, Ta paidia mias allis, Чyжие дети, Чужие дети
Director
Tengiz Abuladze
Cast
Tsitsino Tsitsishvili
Otar Koberidze
Asmat Qandaurashvili
Nani Chiqvinidze
Roland Boroshvili
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Other People's Children
A Necklace for My Beloved 6.9
A Necklace for My Beloved (1971)
The Wishing Tree 6.9
The Wishing Tree (1976)
Magdana's Donkey 7.6
Magdana's Donkey (1955)
The Plea 7.5
The Plea (1967)
Repentance 7.6
Repentance (1984)
I, Grandmother, Iliko and Illarion 7.7
I, Grandmother, Iliko and Illarion (1962)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
7.6 IMDb
