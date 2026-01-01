Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Other People's Children
Other People's Children
Skhvisi shvilebi
18+
Romantic
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
1958
World premiere
6 July 1958
Release date
12 May 1959
USSR
Production
Georgian-Film
Also known as
Skhvisi shvilebi, Someone Else's Children, As Crianças de Outrém, Children of Others, Cudze dzieci, En anden mands børn, Idegen gyermekek, Kaipuu, Somebody Else's Children, Stepchildren, Ta paidia mias allis, Чyжие дети, Чужие дети
Tengiz Abuladze
Tsitsino Tsitsishvili
Otar Koberidze
Asmat Qandaurashvili
Nani Chiqvinidze
Roland Boroshvili
6.6
Rate
14
votes
7.6
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
