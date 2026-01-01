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Sean Young
Sean Young
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Young
Sean Young
Sean Young
Date of Birth
20 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
Blade Runner
(1982)
7.2
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
(1994)
7.1
Bone Tomahawk
(2015)
Filmography
2.8
Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order
Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order
Action, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
4.1
Axcellerator
Axcellerator
Action, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
4.7
In Vino
In Vino
Comedy, Thriller
2017, USA
4.2
Escape Room
Escape Room
Thriller, Horror
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Bone Tomahawk
Bone Tomahawk
Horror, Western
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Esenin
Drama, History,
2005, Russia
4.6
Headspace
Headspace
Thriller, Mystery, Horror, Sci-Fi
2005, USA
5.4
Evil Has A Face
Evil Has A Face
Drama, Thriller
1996, USA
Show more
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