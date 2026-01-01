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Sean Young
Sean Young Sean Young
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Young

Sean Young

Sean Young

Date of Birth
20 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner (1982)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective 7.2
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
Bone Tomahawk 7.1
Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Filmography

Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order 2.8
Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order
Action, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Axcellerator 4.1
Axcellerator Axcellerator
Action, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
In Vino 4.7
In Vino In Vino
Comedy, Thriller 2017, USA
Escape Room 4.2
Escape Room Escape Room
Thriller, Horror 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Bone Tomahawk 7.1
Bone Tomahawk Bone Tomahawk
Horror, Western 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Esenin 6.5
Esenin
Drama, History, 2005, Russia
Headspace 4.6
Headspace Headspace
Thriller, Mystery, Horror, Sci-Fi 2005, USA
Evil Has A Face 5.4
Evil Has A Face Evil Has A Face
Drama, Thriller 1996, USA
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