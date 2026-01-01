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Najwa Nimri
Najwa Nimri Najwa Nimri
Kinoafisha Persons Najwa Nimri

Najwa Nimri

Najwa Nimri

Date of Birth
14 February 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Money Heist 8.5
Money Heist (2017)
Vis a Vis 7.7
Vis a Vis (2015)
Open Your Eyes 7.7
Open Your Eyes (1997)

Filmography

Punto Nemo 5.3
Punto Nemo
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Spain/Portugal
Breathless 6.6
Breathless
Drama 2024, Spain
Berlin 7
Berlin
Crime, Drama 2023, Spain
Sagrada familia 6.3
Sagrada familia
Drama, Thriller 2022, Spain
Insiders 4.1
Insiders
Reality-TV 2021, Spain
30 Coins 6.9
30 Coins
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2020, Spain
Money Heist 8.5
Money Heist
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, Spain
Vis a Vis 7.7
Vis a Vis
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Spain
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