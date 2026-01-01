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Filmography
Najwa Nimri
Najwa Nimri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Najwa Nimri
Najwa Nimri
Najwa Nimri
Date of Birth
14 February 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Money Heist
(2017)
7.7
Vis a Vis
(2015)
7.7
Open Your Eyes
(1997)
Filmography
5.3
Punto Nemo
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Spain/Portugal
6.6
Breathless
Drama
2024, Spain
7
Berlin
Crime, Drama
2023, Spain
6.3
Sagrada familia
Drama, Thriller
2022, Spain
4.1
Insiders
Reality-TV
2021, Spain
6.9
30 Coins
Horror, Thriller, Mystery
2020, Spain
8.5
Money Heist
Action, Crime, Thriller
2017, Spain
7.7
Vis a Vis
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Spain
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