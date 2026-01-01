Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maru Valdivielso
Maru Valdivielso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maru Valdivielso
Maru Valdivielso
Maru Valdivielso
Date of Birth
3 May 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Horror actress, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.2
Lovers of the Arctic Circle
(1998)
6.1
Películas para no dormir: Cuento de navidad
(2005)
6.1
Sister Death
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2023
2005
2004
1998
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
6.1
Sister Death
Hermana Muerte
Horror, Detective
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
3.8
The Last Boy on Earth
The Last Boy on Earth
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2023, New Zealand / Argentina
Watch trailer
6.1
Películas para no dormir: Cuento de navidad
Películas para no dormir: Cuento de navidad
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2005, Spain
6
Romasanta
Romasanta
Horror, Action
2004, Spain
6.2
Lovers of the Arctic Circle
Lovers Of The Arctic Circle / Amantes del Círculo Polar, Los
Drama
1998, Spain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree