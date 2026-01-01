Maru Valdivielso

Menu
Date of Birth
3 May 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Horror actress, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Lovers of the Arctic Circle 6.2
Lovers of the Arctic Circle (1998)
Películas para no dormir: Cuento de navidad 6.1
Películas para no dormir: Cuento de navidad (2005)
Sister Death 6.1
Sister Death (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sister Death 6.1
Sister Death Hermana Muerte
Horror, Detective 2023, Spain
The Last Boy on Earth 3.8
The Last Boy on Earth The Last Boy on Earth
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, New Zealand / Argentina
Películas para no dormir: Cuento de navidad 6.1
Películas para no dormir: Cuento de navidad Películas para no dormir: Cuento de navidad
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2005, Spain
Romasanta 6
Romasanta Romasanta
Horror, Action 2004, Spain
Lovers of the Arctic Circle 6.2
Lovers of the Arctic Circle Lovers Of The Arctic Circle / Amantes del Círculo Polar, Los
Drama 1998, Spain
