The Asphalt Jungle Awards

Awards and nominations of The Asphalt Jungle 1950

Academy Awards, USA 1951 Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1951 Golden Globes, USA 1951
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Cinematography - Black and White
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1951 BAFTA Awards 1951
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1950 Venice Film Festival 1950
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
