Awards and nominations of The Man Who Wasn't There 2001

Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001 Cannes Film Festival 2001
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Cinematography
Winner
