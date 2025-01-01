Menu
Far from Heaven
Far from Heaven Awards
Awards and nominations of Far from Heaven 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2002
Best Actress
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
SIGNIS Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
