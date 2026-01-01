Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The End of the Affair
The End of the Affair Awards
Awards and nominations of The End of the Affair 1999
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree