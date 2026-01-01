Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The End of the Affair The End of the Affair Awards

Awards and nominations of The End of the Affair 1999

Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more