Date of Birth
2 August 1935
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
19 September 2013
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Hideous Kinky 6.1
Hideous Kinky Hideous Kinky
Romantic, Drama 1998, Great Britain / France
Sorcerer 8
Sorcerer Sorcerer
Thriller, Adventure, Drama 1977, USA
