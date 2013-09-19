Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amidou
Amidou
Amidou
Date of Birth
2 August 1935
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
19 September 2013
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
8.0
Sorcerer
(1977)
6.1
Hideous Kinky
(1998)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1998
1977
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.1
Hideous Kinky
Hideous Kinky
Romantic, Drama
1998, Great Britain / France
8
Sorcerer
Sorcerer
Thriller, Adventure, Drama
1977, USA
Watch trailer
