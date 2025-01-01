Menu
Awards and nominations of L.A. Confidential 1997

Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1997 Cannes Film Festival 1997
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1997 Toronto International Film Festival 1997
Metro Media Award
Winner
