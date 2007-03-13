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Poster of Lezioni di volo
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Lezioni di volo
5.1

Lezioni di volo

, 2007
Lezioni di volo
Italy, France, India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Lezioni di volo
5.1

Cast

Andrea Miglio Risi
Apollonio 'Pollo'
Angel Tom Karumathy
Marco 'Curry'
Giovanna Mezzogiorno
Giovanna Mezzogiorno
Chiara Della Notte
Flavio Bucci
Leone, padre di Pollo
Anna Galiena
Anna Galiena
Madre di Pollo
Angela Finocchiaro
Angela Finocchiaro
Annalisa - madre di Curry
Roberto Citran
Roberto Citran
Stefano - padre di Curry
Manuela Spartà
Monica
Maria Paiato
Grassoccia
Riccardo Zinna
Director Francesca Archibugi
Writer Francesca Archibugi, Doriana Leondeff
Composer Battista Lena
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France / India
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 13 March 2007
Release date
16 March 2007 Italy
Worldwide Gross $2,270,431
Production Cattleya, Flying Lessons Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Lezioni di volo, Flying Lessons, Flyglektioner, Lekcje latania, Lições de Voo, Repülőiskola, Уроки полета

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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