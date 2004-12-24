Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Guidebook
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Guidebook

The Guidebook

The Guidebook 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 24 December 2004
Release date
3 November 2005 Russia Кино без границ
8 December 2005 Belarus
8 December 2005 Kazakhstan
24 December 2004 Ukraine
Production Lazaretty Reproduction
Also known as
Putevoditel, Путеводитель, Ghidul orașului, Guidebook, Przewodnik
Director
Aleksandr Shapiro
Cast
Aleksey Gorbunov
Aleksey Gorbunov
Vladimir Goryanskiy
Vitalii Linetskyi
Georgy Drozd
Alla Sergiyko
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more