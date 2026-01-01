Menu
Kinoafisha Films Gigli Gigli Awards

Awards and nominations of Gigli 2003

Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst 'Comedy' of Our First 25 Years
Winner
Razzie Awards 2004 Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Picture
Winner
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Picture of the Decade
Nominee
 Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
 Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
 Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
 Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
