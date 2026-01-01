Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Gigli
Gigli Awards
Awards and nominations of Gigli 2003
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst 'Comedy' of Our First 25 Years
Winner
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Picture
Winner
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Picture of the Decade
Nominee
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
