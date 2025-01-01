Menu
Awards and nominations of Evita 1996

Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Movie Song
Nominee
