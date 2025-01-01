Menu
Evita
Films
Evita
Evita Awards
Awards and nominations of Evita 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Movie Song
Nominee
