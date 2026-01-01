Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Rain Man Rain Man Awards

Awards and nominations of Rain Man 1988

Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1989 Berlin International Film Festival 1989
Best Film
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more