Lee Carter I don't care what you and your so-called mates say about me, but don't you ever, ever call my brother a scab! You know, at least he's there for me! At least he cares about me, which is more than I can say for you, blood brother. You're a two-faced fake like the rest of them and I'm gutted it took me this long to work it out. I'm gutted I fell for it, Will. Lawrence is better than all of you and all that lot put together and he's all I've got, alright? He's all I've got.

[sobs]