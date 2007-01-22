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Poster of Son of Rambow
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Son of Rambow
5.9

Son of Rambow

, 2007
Son of Rambow
France, Great Britain / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Son of Rambow
5.9

Cast

Neil Dudgeon
Neil Dudgeon
Joshua
Bill Milner
Bill Milner
Will Proudfoot
Jessica Hynes
Jessica Hynes
Mary Proudfoot
Anna Wing
Grandma
Will Poulter
Will Poulter
Lee Carter
Tallulah Evans
Jess Proudfoot
Emilie Chesnais
French Teacher
Paul Ritter
Paul Ritter
Geography Teacher
Finola McMahon
Gail Graham
Rachel Mureatroyd
Marie Plante
Director Garth Jennings
Writer Garth Jennings
Composer Joby Talbot
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 29 January 2009
World premiere 22 January 2007
Release date
22 January 2007 Russia 12+
22 January 2007 Australia
3 October 2008 Austria
3 October 2008 Finland
21 August 2008 Germany
4 April 2008 Great Britain
2 October 2008 Greece
4 April 2008 Iceland
22 January 2007 Kazakhstan
7 May 2009 South Korea 12
23 May 2008 USA
22 January 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget 4,000,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $10,871,449
Production Hammer & Tongs, Celluloid Dreams, Good Film Productions
Also known as
Son of Rambow, El hijo de Rambow, Der Sohn von Rambow, Đứa Con Của Rambow, Filho de Rambow - Um Novo Herói, Le Fils de Rambo, Le fils de Rambow, Little Rambows, O Filho de Rambow, O gios tou Rambow, Rambo'nun Oğlu, Rambow sin, Rembo dēls, Rémbo fia, Rembo sūnus, Son of Rambo - Ein garantiert unwiderstehlicher Actionheld, Son of Rambow - Il figlio di Rambo, Syn Rambow, Zoon van Rambow, Рамбов син, Син Рембо, Синът на Рамбоу, Сын Рэмбо, リトル・ランボーズ, 開拍吧！第二滴血, 兰博之子

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Lee Carter I don't care what you and your so-called mates say about me, but don't you ever, ever call my brother a scab! You know, at least he's there for me! At least he cares about me, which is more than I can say for you, blood brother. You're a two-faced fake like the rest of them and I'm gutted it took me this long to work it out. I'm gutted I fell for it, Will. Lawrence is better than all of you and all that lot put together and he's all I've got, alright? He's all I've got.
[sobs]
Lee Carter I didn't come back for you anyway. Where's my camera?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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