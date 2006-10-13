ProductionTwentieth Century Fox, WWE Studios, Pacific Film and Television Commission
Also known as
The Marine, El marine, A tengerészgyalogos, Busca Explosiva, Denizci, Jūrų pėstininkas, Le fusilier marin, Marinac iznad zakona, Marine, Merejalaväelane, O Marine, O pezonaftis, Persecución extrema, Presa mortale, Thủy Quân Lục Chiến, Voja'k, Vojak, W cywilu, Ο πεζοναύτης, Морской пехотинец, Морський піхотинець, Пехотинецът, ネバー・サレンダー 肉弾凶器, 海陸悍將, El Marino 1, The Marine 1, 怒火反击, הנחת 1: איש המארינס, 怒火街头
Film rating
4.9
Rate11 votes
4.8IMDb
Updated 9 December 2020
Stills
Quotes
BennettThis guy is like the terminator.
Rome[looks in the over head mirror]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.