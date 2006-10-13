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Poster of The Marine
4.9
Kinoafisha Films The Marine
4.9

The Marine

, 2006
The Marine
USA / Thriller, Action / 18+
Poster of The Marine
4.9

Cast

John Cena
John Cena
John Triton
Kelly Carlson
Kate Triton
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick
Rome
Jeff Chase
Jeff Chase
Drew Powell
Drew Powell
Joe
Anthony Ray Parker
Morgan
Abigail Bianca
Angela
Jerome Ehlers
Van Buren
Manu Bennett
Manu Bennett
Bennett
Damon Gibson
Vescera
Frank Carlopio
Frank
Director John Bonito
Writer Michelle Gallagher, Alan B. McElroy
Composer Don Davis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2006
Online premiere 3 March 2007
World premiere 13 October 2006
Release date
9 May 2007 France
26 April 2007 Germany
8 June 2007 Italy
13 October 2006 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $22,165,608
Production Twentieth Century Fox, WWE Studios, Pacific Film and Television Commission
Also known as
The Marine, El marine, A tengerészgyalogos, Busca Explosiva, Denizci, Jūrų pėstininkas, Le fusilier marin, Marinac iznad zakona, Marine, Merejalaväelane, O Marine, O pezonaftis, Persecución extrema, Presa mortale, Thủy Quân Lục Chiến, Voja'k, Vojak, W cywilu, Ο πεζοναύτης, Морской пехотинец, Морський піхотинець, Пехотинецът, ネバー・サレンダー　肉弾凶器, 海陸悍將, El Marino 1, The Marine 1, 怒火反击, הנחת 1: איש המארינס, 怒火街头

Film rating

4.9
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 9 December 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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